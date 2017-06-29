Baffled legislators praise Richard Rosen

BUCKSPORT — The Maine Legislature last week adopted a joint resolution honoring “the dedicated service of Richard Rosen to the State of Maine.”

The resolution lauded the Bucksport native and former Commissioner of Administrative and Financial Services for a career in public service encompassing: seven terms — three in the House of Representatives and four in the Senate — as a legislator. After that, Rosen spent 14 months as director of Gov. Paul LePage’s Office of Policy and Management, then served as deputy commissioner of finance for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services from Feb. 2014 to June 2015 and as commissioner of administrative and financial services from June 2015 until just two weeks ago.

On June 13, Rosen handed his resignation to the Governor while Augusta was locked in a contentious budget process and left state government. His departure took just about everyone in the Legislature, if not the entire capitol, by surprise.

It remains unclear whether Rosen jumped ship or was pushed overboard. The Governor’s office offered no comment and a telephone messages left at Rosen’s home number were not returned.

While rumors flew inside the Legislature, there was a broad consensus that Rosen’s departure was a stunner, whatever the cause, and that he will be missed.

“He didn’t tell me the story,” Sen. Brian Langley (R.-Hancock) said on Monday. Any guess as to what prompted the resignation, he said, would be “pure speculation” as to what happened to Rosen — “a great guy, a rock solid guy, a consummate gentleman” who “knows his stuff.”

“I really don’t know the real reason,” Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) said Monday. “I do know it’s not good to lose a guy like Richard this late in the budget process.”

Rep. Robert Alley (D-Beals) said he had heard that Rosen was “forced” into resigning, but had no firsthand knowledge. “Everybody was in awe when he ended up leaving. He was just like family.”

Rep. Richard Malaby (R-Hancock) said he was “shocked” by Rosen’s resignation.

Rep. Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle) was surprised too.

“I can’t believe it was voluntary, that he would abandon his post,” Kumiega said Monday afternoon, adding that Rosen’s absence was a serious loss to legislators embroiled in budget negotiations.

“It’s a shame he’s not there. He’s a voice of reason that would be helpful in passing a budget.”

In an increasingly likely “worst case scenario,” a government shutdown, Kumiega said, “the Governor will have a lot of decisions to make in a very short time and he will need the “good advice” that Rosen could provide.