Absentee ballots for referendum election now available by request via online service

AUGUSTA — The Online Absentee Ballot Request Service is now available for the Nov. 7 General Election, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap notified voters Tuesday.

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in person at his or her town hall prior to Election Day. Voters do not need to provide a reason to vote absentee.

Voters can request an absentee ballot by completing and submitting their request form online at http://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl. The form can also be printed out and mailed or hand-delivered to their municipal clerk.

The November 2017 ballot will include two citizens’ initiative questions: An Act To Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County and An Act To Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care.

The full text of the proposed legislation of each referendum question is available for review on the Elections Division website at http://maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html.

Voters must submit absentee ballot requests at least three days prior to the Nov. 7 referendum election. Ballots will be made available to civilian voters beginning 30 days before the election. (Ballots for uniformed service and overseas voters will be available at least 45 days before the election.) The online service provides an email notification with a confirmation number. When the request is processed and accepted by the municipal clerk, the voter will be sent an additional notification and the ballot will arrive by mail. All Maine municipalities are required to accept electronic requests for absentee ballots.

If you have questions about the absentee voting process, visit http://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/index.html or call the Division of Elections at 624-7650.