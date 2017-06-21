911 outsourcing proposal takes a beating at hearing

ELLSWORTH — Police chiefs, fire chiefs and dispatchers unveiled a host of potential issues and concerns about Hancock County possibly outsourcing the answering of its 911 calls to Penobscot County during a public hearing Tuesday.

The Hancock County Commissioners listened to nearly 90 minutes of testimony from more than 24 public safety officials and selectmen who attended the hearing in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Hancock County Courthouse.

If Hancock County contracts with Penobscot, any 911 calls from a Hancock County landline or cell phone would first go to the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center. A Penobscot dispatcher would send the call where it needed to go — police, fire or ambulance.

One issue driving the board to look at outsourcing 911 calls is a lack of space. If the Hancock County Regional Communications Center continues providing public safety answering point, or PSAP, services, more room will be needed, according to the commissioners

Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown said the commissioners have looked at new locations for the RCC. A new location would cost about $1.5 million.

“That seems like a huge investment,” Brown said, “especially if the state consolidates dispatch, which I think they will. They are going to consolidate a number of PSAPs around the state, when I don’t know.”

“Then what will we do with another million and a half building and another million and a half in infrastructure?” Brown asked.

Rolly Means, who has been a dispatcher in Hancock County since 1998, spoke against the proposal even though it would entail less work for him and his co-workers.

“The delay in this is going to be a major factor,” Means said. “If you delay any response for a cardiac issue, a breathing issue, you’ve got a problem.”

Means is also worried about calls getting sent to the wrong address.

“How many Point Roads, how many Eastside Roads do we have here?” he asked.

“There is such a thing as local knowledge that makes things better,” Means said. “If that address isn’t given correctly or it’s not exact, how much time are we going to spend locating that person?”

Another problem is that the majority of 911 calls are now made on cell phones, which don’t always show the exact location of the callers, he said.

Penobscot County Regional Communications Center Executive Director Chad Labree attended the hearing. Labree advised that an “interface” would be needed to allow Hancock County agencies’ databases to “talk” to Penobscot County’s.

That’s a concern for Hancock County municipalities, including the towns of Bar Harbor and Bucksport, which invested last year in the same records management database that Hancock County uses.

No one knows yet how much the interface would cost.

“We have serious concerns about who’s going to bear that burden of fiscal responsibility,” said Bar Harbor Police Lt. David Kerns. Bar Harbor spent $250,000 investing in a Spillman database last year.

Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan echoed the same concern.

“There’s been a major investment here,” Geagan said. Bucksport also switched its record management system to Spillman last year.

“As you know, it was a very hard time for the town,” Geagan said. “I don’t think you’re going to find a more efficient system for the taxpayers of Hancock County when they call for emergency services. I don’t see that happening if it’s switched over. I think we need to look out for the people paying this bill.”

Sedgwick Fire Chief David Carter, who is president of the Hancock County Firefighters Association, suggested the commissioners also hold an evening hearing.

“I think there’s a lot involved here and there’s a lot of people who wanted to be here today that have other jobs and other constraints,” Carter said. “We’ve got great dispatchers in Hancock County. They do a great job for us and I hope that doesn’t go away.”

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz told the commissioners he was opposed to the proposal.

“We’re the fourth highest valuated community, so any expense or any savings we feel,” Schatz said. “I’m convinced there’s not going to be any money savings behind this. If there’s any benefit at all, it’s going to be at the expense of response time.”

Schatz said when he was in the Legislature, there was discussion about combining PSAP centers.

“There wasn’t the appetite then,” Schatz said. “I don’t see any legislature now or in the future coming up with the money to combine these services now or in the future.”

While the main concern was with response times, Brooklin Assistant Fire Chief Tom Morris said outsourcing 911 could add difficulty for coastal residents to obtain homeowners insurance.

“We have a number of areas along the coast that can’t get insurance on the standard market because of response times and volunteer fire departments,” Morris said. “I think it could extend the insurance crisis for homeowners.”

Commissioner Bill Clark commented toward the hearing’s end, “Maybe we got a little too hopeful this would be a solution. We’re still searching for solutions to some of the issues down there and this would be one of them.”

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane told the board to consider offering PSAP services for other areas, such as Washington County.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to have a conversation with Washington County,” Kane said. “It might be a way to generate revenue.”

“If they [Penobscot County] can dispatch from Bangor to Madawaska why can’t we dispatch for Washington County?” Kane asked.

In closing, Brown directed County Administrator Scott Adkins to get more information about costs, particularly how much it would cost to get a system allowing Hancock County’s database to “talk” to Penobscot County’s database.

Clark suggested the board have a roundtable discussion with dispatchers as well as “technical people,” including Means.