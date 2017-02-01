Police investigating mail theft in rural part of city

ELLSWORTH — Police are investigating a case of mail theft after mail from eight residences was found off a road in the woods in the northern, rural part of the city.

An individual found the mail in the woods on Jan. 27 and notified police. Interim Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the mail was found off of Winkumpaugh Road, which is just south of the Dedham town line.

Moshier said police have identified eight victims so far — that is, homeowners whose mail was found in the woods. He said all of the addresses are from North Ellsworth and Dedham, including the Bohn Road, Nicolin Road, Branch Pond Road, Cove Way and Reed Way (both of the ways are located along Branch Lake).

Based on the postmarks, Moshier said it appears the mail was taken in the last week of December and first week of January. He said some of the residences from which mail was taken are seasonal. Officers investigating the case are working to contact all of the owners.

Moshier said officers also are working to determine if anything of value may have been taken, beyond what was found in the woods. He said anyone who lives in that area who was expecting something to arrive in the mail during that time frame but never got it should call the Police Department.

Likewise, residents should let police know if they remember seeing anything unusual during that time period — a strange vehicle stopping at a mailbox, for example.

Moshier said people who live in rural areas should try to note when their mail typically arrives each day and make an effort to get it as soon as it arrives (or first thing when they get home) so that it is not sitting there any longer than it has to.

He said that is especially important at this time of year as people receive tax documents and, later, tax refund checks in the mail. He encouraged people to use direct deposit for their refunds, rather than relying on a paper check.

Moshier said anytime someone is waiting for a package or item to be delivered, and it does not arrive when scheduled or expected, to contact the sender or the shipper promptly to try and figure out what happened.