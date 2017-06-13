Police dog helps cops find drugs and people

BUCKSPORT — Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some heroes don’t wear any clothes at all.

One of them is Chase, a 6-year-old, 75-pound Belgian Malinois who follows his nose to help the Ellsworth Police Department find missing people, runaway criminals or hidden stashes of drugs. But finding stuff isn’t the only thing Chase is good at.

“Quite honestly, he deters a lot of problems for us in my daily job, because people really don’t want to fight with a dog,” said Sgt. Shawn Willey, who handles Chase. Willey brought Chase to the Gardner Commons last week for a show-and-tell with some of Bucksport’s older residents.

“It’s safe to pet him,” Willey said to the sedentary crowd. “Just don’t get up and run away.”

Many people associate police dogs with the German shepherd breed, but Willey explained that a Belgian Malinois such as Chase has an edge over shepherds.

“If a German shepherd is like a Corvette, a Belgian Malinois is like a Ferrari,” Willey said. “Faster stronger, more intense and a little crazy.”

Wild-eyed and full of energy, Chase’s craziness was on full display last week. He would randomly dive to the floor to rub his back on the carpet, or bare his teeth while playing tug-of-war with Willey over a black tug toy.

“He jumps over stuff, he injures himself, he has no fear,” said Willey, who recalled a time Chase jumped off an 8-foot wall in a parking lot one night at work. “He went down, got up, dusted himself off and went back about his business.”

Willey said a Belgian Malinois can take more wear-and-tear than a German shepherd, though with Chase, some of that wear-and-tear is self-inflicted. Chase has what Willey called a “happy tail,” where he constantly wags his tail against his kennel in the back of Willey’s cruiser. To prevent him from damaging it, Willey tapes up the tip of Chase’s tail like a boxer’s hands.

“When he’s not working I un-tape it and it’s just a regular tail,” Willey said.

Chase also has a habit of chewing on the metal walls of his kennel in the police cruiser, so he only has one upper tooth left.

“He can be very destructive at times, so he’s pretty hard on his mouth and his teeth,” Willey said. “But he still doesn’t have a problem hanging onto stuff.”

The tenacious Chase was bred in Massachusetts and started working with Willey in Ellsworth five years ago. It takes constant training to keep a dog mentally prepared for police work. Willey uses food or toys as a reward for Chase after he behaves well.

“We do all our training on reward-based systems, because that makes them want to perform” Willey said. “It’s not compulsion, it’s ‘Oh, I’m going to get a reward from dad.’”

At one point during the presentation, Chase pointed his nose skyward and panted as he received a relaxing neck scratch from Willey. Being a canine officer is a 24/7 job: Willey takes Chase home with him after a shift. But Chase isn’t quite like other pets.

“If he’s home and I tell him to get off the couch, and we go do a drug search and the drugs are in the couch, he might not get on the couch,” Willey said. “So he has free range to the house, he pretty much does what he wants.”

Chase held nothing back while looking for drugs at the presentation. Willey placed a small box filled with crack cocaine under a chair, and then between some paperbacks on a bookshelf. Both times, Chase spotted the box within seconds.

“How long would it take for us to find that?” asked Detective Sgt. David Winchester, of the Bucksport Police Department. “We’d be all day, we’d never find it.”

Chase is good at finding drugs, but that’s not his specialty. Tracking missing people and criminals is what he’s best at. On a track, Willey is connected to Chase by a 30-foot line. As any dog walker knows, a long leash can sometimes be a hassle.

“It’s hard sometimes when you get in the woods and he gets it wrapped around trees,” Willey said. “So it’s always an adventure when you’re doing a track.”

When they find someone, though, it makes all the work worthwhile.

“There’s nothing better than when you find somebody at the end of a track,” Willey said after the presentation. “It’s like, this is what we put all the money in and the time, the training, the scars and the tick bites.”

The presentation was part of “Tea at Three,” a monthly meeting Winchester holds with Gardner Commons residents. One of them asked Winchester and Chief Sean Geagan if Bucksport might get a dog someday.

“It’s worth having a dog,” said Geagan, who added that the department did have one in the past. “But you’ve got to commit.”

Willey explained that a well-bred dog costs $7,000. That doesn’t include training and the overtime required for paying an officer to attend those trainings. On top of all that, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police in Hancock County each have a dog. Bucksport’s canine needs are usually covered between the three.

“I don’t need one because this Shawn has one,” Geagan said. “I can call him, save money.”

One resident proposed another cost-effective solution.

“Why not just buy a leash and put it on David?” he asked, referring to Sgt. Winchester.

Geagan responded by referring to Willey. “Well, what was the one thing you said a dog has got to have?” he asked. “Drive.”

“Very funny,” Winchester said.