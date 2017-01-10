Playground fundraiser set in Sedgwick Jan. 20

ELLSWORTH — The Sedgwick Community Playground Committee and the Sedgwick School PTF invite peninsula residents and their families to participate in an Open Design Night at the Sedgwick School Gym on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m.

The Sedgwick PTF will serve dinner from El El Frijoles with Mortons Moo ice cream for dessert. This event is free and open to everyone.

The goal of this event is to build community engagement in the design phase of the peninsula’s newest community playground, to be built on the campus of the Sedgwick School, according to organizer and parent Michael Rossney.

The evening will start with a brief report on fundraising activities, which so far total in excess of $41,000, and some notes about scheduling for equipment purchase and groundwork.

The meeting will include planning for the Community Build Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

Participants will then be given design kits, which are boxes filled with a variety of creative supplies that they will use in small groups to brainstorm possible design and landscape features for the new play space.

Rossney said the workshop will loosely follow the architectural charrette style of meeting, a collaborative session in which a group of designers drafts a solution to a design problem.

Penobscot architect Tom Buesse will help facilitate the discussion, while artist and Playground Committee chairwoman Michele Levesque will lead participants in the physical creation of design models.

The goal of the workshop will be to have a conceptual plan for the selection, design and layout of the new playground equipment and associated landscaping.