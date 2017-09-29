Planning Board hears proposal for Kittridge pit in Lamoine

LAMOINE — Residents, gravel company agents and town Planning Board members spent more than three hours Wednesday discussing a site plan review and gravel permit for Harold MacQuinn Inc. to expand the Kittridge pit on Douglas Highway from 45 to 108 acres.

About two hours into the public meeting, Oliver Curry got up to ask a question about groundwater. He was curious about how his town could seek recourse if an oil spill at a gravel pit threatened the water supply here.

Board Chairman Don Bamman explained that they would defer to Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection if any issues came up with the aquifer.

Curry said he took that to mean there was effectively no recourse for residents if anything were to happen to the groundwater.

MacQuinn’s plan would level a large area in the center of the town, including the well-known hill with a massive, iron cross that’s visible from the road. This public meeting comes on the heels of a revelation in early September that oil components had been found in water at a separate gravel pit in Lamoine.

Ed Bearor, a lawyer from Bangor who was representing the Hancock-based gravel pit operator, leaned forward as Curry went back to his seat.

“I don’t want to be argumentative with you, sir,” Bearor said to Curry, “but I suspect that it’s every bit as likely, if not more likely, that you’ll have a residential spill of some sort that will cause you problems as opposed to us.”

The exchange highlighted one of the key concerns in the case: examining the impact of a exceptionally large gravel operation on the water table.

The other main issues that came up during the session included the potential effects on land values in Lamoine, how the site will eventually be restored, the impact on wildlife and wetlands, how complaints about gravel pits should be filed with the town and how to define natural beauty.

The public meeting lasted for three hours, but was limited to a summary from MacQuinn’s team of their plans and questions from residents specifically about that presentation. On Oct. 2, during their regular meeting, Planning Board members will schedule the second public hearing, which will give all parties an opportunity to provide comments and testimony regarding the proposed pit.

In this case, Bamman is sitting in for John Holt, who typically chairs the Planning Board but has recused himself from this particular application following a lawsuit from MacQuinn alleging conflict of interest. The issue was settled out of court last winter, but was borne of the concern that Holt is an officer with the Cold Spring Water Co.

The case never made it to court, but the original complaint alleged that Holt had a fiduciary duty to the water company to protect its assets.

Cold Spring is a public water supply that abuts the Kittridge pit and provides water to a handful of residents and public buildings, including the Lamoine Consolidated School.

The suit also named two former Planning Board members as biased for sending emails to residents regarding to the application, but those two members have stepped down from the board in the years since.

Whatever decision the board makes will likely be appealed by the opposing group, according to multiple parties in the case. But the ultimate decision — whether issued by the Planning Board, an appeals board or, eventually, a court — will have a lasting impact.

That’s because a change in the town’s building and land use ordinance in 2014 bars new sites for gravel extraction. If MacQuinn’s team is ultimately denied the application, they won’t be able to expand the pit under the current ordinance.

The current Kittridge pit application is not subject to the 2014 change because the out-of-court settlement stipulated that the new hearings and decisions be subject to rules that were in place the first time MacQuinn tried to expand the pit in 2012.

Stu Marckoon, the deputy town clerk, said no lawsuit has challenged that 2014 rule change, though at one point a resident did threaten to sue.

As the meeting began, Bearor opened by questioning a potential conflict of interest on the current board: David Legere, he said, who is normally an alternate but acting as a voting member as Holt has stepped aside, rents property from Catherine De Tuede, who is an officer with the Friends of Lamoine.

Her group sought standing in the case and was granted it by the Planning Board earlier this year, which means that it can appeal if it takes issue with the Planning Board’s decision. Bearor questioned whether Legere had ever spoken with De Tuede about the application, and he said they hadn’t.

“I pay rent, and I live there,” he said to Bearor. “That has nothing to do with gravel.”

Board members agreed, and voted unanimously that they saw no issue.

De Tuede, in an interview after the meeting, clarified that she doesn’t own the property; instead, she said, it is owned by a family trust that she benefits from. She said she doesn’t make any decisions about who rents the property, just receives income from the trust.

“He’s not beholden to me,” she said.