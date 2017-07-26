Photos: Bucksport Bay Festival draws crowd July 26, 2017 on News PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA PHOTO BY DAVID ROZA BUCKSPORT — Hundreds of motorcycles revved and roared down Main Street in Bucksport last Saturday during the parade in celebration of the town’s 225th anniversary. The parade also featured Shriners driving NASCAR go-carts, robots from the Bucksport and Brewer high school robotics teams and a massive paper mache elephant built by Larry Wahl, owner of Wahl’s Dairy Port. The Bucksport Bay Festival also featured vendor, music and children’s activities along the Bucksport waterfront as well as a 5K, pageant and brewfest. Load Comments