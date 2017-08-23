Philanthropist, businessman Bob Marville dies at 88

BLUE HILL — The hunt for a perfect tree led Bob Marville to the perfect place.

Early in his career, Marville was responsible for selecting the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The search brought him to Maine and he fell in love with the state.

Marville, the former president of Rockefeller Center, died Tuesday in his adopted home of East Blue Hill. He was 88.

Marville retired to Blue Hill in 1984 and dedicated himself to community life. He was a tireless supporter of many causes, including the creation of the Parker Ridge retirement community as well as Friendship Cottage, a day program for individuals with memory loss. In 2014, he donated property on South Street to the Bagaduce Music Lending Library, paving the way for the organization’s new building.

The library is scheduled to officially open the doors of its new home at an open house Wednesday.

Executive Director Martina Herries said she wishes Marville could be there.

“Without Bob we wouldn’t have been able to complete this project, never even have been able to start this project,” Herries said.

She remembers him as a friend and problem solver, who the organization frequently tapped for business advice.

“We are eternally grateful,” Herries said.

Marville also was a former board member at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

“We will forever be grateful for Bob Marville’s kindness, support, and generosity to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and our community,” Hospital President John Ronan said in a statement. “He was a dedicated board and committee member, led capital campaigns and passionately advocated for our small rural hospital. Our thoughts are with Jan and their family.”

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz described Marville as intelligent, humble and generous.

“His footprint is all over the place,” Schatz said, adding that Marville’s passion for Blue Hill “never waned.”

Joe Perkins, development and community services director at the Washington Hancock Community Agency, said Marville was a “tremendous philanthropic influence on the whole peninsula.”

“He was just a very generous man and a good friend to me,” Perkins said. “He was a big help in starting Friendship Cottage. He was generous with his support, generous with his time.”

“He was always somebody that you could go to for advice,” Perkins added.

Marville was born in 1928 in Germany. His family immigrated to the United States in 1940 as war refugees.

He graduated from high school when he was 15, then attended night school at New York University. He earned a business degree while working full time as a salesman at the Johns Manville Corp. David Rockefeller offered him a job after the men served on a board together. Marville spent the rest of his professional career rising through the ranks at Rockefeller Center.

He and his wife, Jan, were married for 67 years and raised two daughters, Nancy and Lee.

In retirement, Marville took up wood carving and proceeds from the sales of his carved birds and pins funded scholarships for area students.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Blue Hill Congregational Church.