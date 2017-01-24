Penobscot aquaculture hearing postponed

PENOBSCOT — A Department of Marine Resources public hearing on Taunton Bay Oyster Co.’s application for an aquaculture lease to grow oysters in Northern Bay in the Bagaduce River has been postponed until Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the weather.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Penobscot Community School at 66 North Penobscot Road.

If the hearing cannot be concluded by a reasonable hour on the 25th, it will be continued to Jan. 31 and, if necessary, Feb. 1, at the same time and location.