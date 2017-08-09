Pancake breakfast raises $7,500

ELLSWORTH — Nearly a thousand diners turned out for the Ellsworth Rotary Club’s 55th annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Knowlton Community Park.

Among the crowd of 935 people was the Tupper family — mom Amanda, dad Brandon and sons Aiden (age 4) and Tanner (2 months). For the Tuppers, this year’s breakfast holds special significance. Amanda and Brandon met at the same event a decade ago in 2007 and became “instant friends,” according to Amanda. They began dating two years later and have now been married for going on six years.

“We make it a priority to attend this event every year,” said Amanda.

The event raised approximately $7,500 for Rotary charities, including scholarships for high school students going on to higher education.