The Tupper family — mom Amanda, dad Brandon and sons Aiden (age 4) and Tanner (2 months) — were among the 935 people who came out for the Ellsworth Rotary Club’s 55th annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Knowlton Community Park in Ellsworth. DOMENIC EFTER PHOTO Pancake breakfast raises $7,500 August 9, 2017 on News ELLSWORTH — Nearly a thousand diners turned out for the Ellsworth Rotary Club’s 55th annual pancake breakfast Saturday morning at Knowlton Community Park. Among the crowd of 935 people was the Tupper family — mom Amanda, dad Brandon and sons Aiden (age 4) and Tanner (2 months). For the Tuppers, this year’s breakfast holds special significance. Amanda and Brandon met at the same event a decade ago in 2007 and became “instant friends,” according to Amanda. They began dating two years later and have now been married for going on six years. “We make it a priority to attend this event every year,” said Amanda. The event raised approximately $7,500 for Rotary charities, including scholarships for high school students going on to higher education.