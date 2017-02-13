Pair of referendum questions on tap for Sedgwick Town Meeting

SEDGWICK — Voters will consider two referendum questions at the annual Town Meeting polls at the Sedgwick Town House on Friday, March 3.

The questions include whether to reinstate the school budget validation referendum and to see whether residents want to establish a charter commission, according to Town Clerk Cynthia Reilly.

The polls will be open from 12:45 to 6 p.m.

The Town Meeting will reconvene at the Sedgwick Elementary School on Saturday, March 4, at 9 a.m. to consider the remaining warrant articles.

There is a contested race for a three year term on the Board of Selectmen. First Selectman Neal Davis is seeking re-election. Resident Michael Sheahan also is seeking the seat.

Incumbent School Committee member Michele Levesque is running unopposed for another three-year term.

Town Clerk/Treasurer Reilly is seeking election to another one-year term. She is running unopposed.