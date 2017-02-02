Overdose deaths climb

ELLSWORTH — A person died of a drug overdose in Maine every day in 2016 on average.

There were 378 overdose deaths in the state last year, according to figures released Thursday. That represents a 39 percent increase compared to 2015, when there were 272 overdose deaths.

State officials point to the influx of fentanyl as one reason for the increase in overdoses.

The synthetic opioid is 80 times more potent than heroin. Just a few grains can prove deadly. The pharmaceutical painkiller is usually administered as a patch, but a powdered version is being produced illegally and sold as heroin.

Drug users who may have a tolerance for other opioids can easily be overcome by fentanyl.

Of the 378 overdose deaths, 313 are attributed to opioids. Of those, 195 involved fentanyl and the rest involved heroin. The number of fentanyl overdoses represents a 127 percent increase over the previous year.

“We are losing more than one person each day to a drug overdose,” said Attorney Janet General Mills. “We need to reach out to friends and neighbors and let them know that whatever is wrong in their lives, no drug is going to solve their problems, not for one second.

“They are only hurting themselves, their friends, family and community. We have to remove the stigma from addiction so that people will get help before it is too late and we have to provide more pathways to recovery.”

The overdose data was compiled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Marcella Sorg of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine.