Outdoor concert in Bucksport June 28

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main series presents a waterside concert by jazz and pop devotees Mark Neslusan and Betsey Peters-Epstein on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will take place on the waterfront patio of the Lighthouse Arts Center at 86 Main St.

Neslusan, a music teacher in the Bucksport schools, is a talented bass player and performs frequently in the area.

Peters-Epstein, of New York City and Surry, is an opera singer, a jazz singer, a pop singer and retired cantor of Temple Sholom of Cedar Grove, N.J.

The suggested donation is $10.

For more information, visit www.bucksportwom.com.