Orland votes 121-7 against roadside trash pick-up

ORLAND — At a special town meeting on Aug. 22, Orland voters gave a resounding “no” to the option of a weekly roadside trash pick-up program.

Voters mentioned long private roads, harsh winter weather and high costs as reasons that would make roadside pick-up a bad decision.

The vote came over a year after the town decided to keep sending its waste to the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) plant in Orrington.

The town of Bucksport, however, decided to switch to the new Fiberight plant. For decades before that switch, Orland taxpayers paid Bucksport to use its transfer station.

Now that the two towns are going their separate ways, Orland has to build its own transfer station. When voters officially decided to build that station at a special meeting in April, they also expressed interest in looking into a roadside trash pick-up program.

The Aug. 22 meeting to vote on the program was well-attended: the line to get into the gymnasium stretched into the parking lot, and voters kept trickling in after the meeting started.

Selectmen came prepared for the meeting, handing out fact sheets that laid out the costs of the town’s trash options.

Building a transfer station with a compactor for household waste will cost an estimated $156,935.

A weekly roadside pick-up program would mean that the town would not have to build a compactor, since the garbage trucks would have compactors of their own.

That would have chopped $24,000 off the transfer station construction cost. However, paying for roadside pick-up would have cost an estimated $189,275 every year.

Maintaining a transfer station without roadside pick-up would cost taxpayers only $77,455 a year, which is close to the $79,379 a year that the town currently pays Bucksport to use its transfer station.

The price tag wasn’t the only thing that turned voters off to roadside pick-up. Several of them voiced their concerns about the trash getting buried or tossed about by winter storms.

“How are we going to deal with getting your trash to the end of the road on a pick-up day when you have snow and ice?” one woman asked.

She also mentioned how difficult it might be for Orland’s older residents to pack a trash can into their car and drive it to the end of a private road every week in winter conditions.

Another woman said that there wasn’t room for 30 trash bags at the end of her private road. But since roadside pick-up would preclude the town from getting a compactor at the transfer station, she would not be able to drop off her trash on her own time.

Selectmen said they didn’t know exactly how many Orland residents live on private roads, but a show of hands revealed that over a third of voters in the room did.

With so many strikes against roadside pick-up, some residents wanted to know why the selectmen brought the option before voters in the first place.

“When we voted for the transfer station we had a lot of citizens who at that time wanted more options,” said Selectman Ed Rankin. “That’s where this came into play and why we’re here now.”

The meeting also allowed selectmen to share with the town some more specific estimates for the cost of a transfer station, which Rankin said voters asked for at the meeting in April.

While the roadside pick-up option is no more, the transfer station itself is well on its way.

Ted Ocana, an engineer with the Lincoln-based Foresight Engineering, led off the meeting with a presentation of his firm’s design for the building.

Among the station’s features will be separate containers for zero-sort recycling and for metal and demolition debris. There also will be a small office for someone to oversee the station on the two days a week it will be open.

One feature in particular stood out to Ocana: abundant parking space.

“The nice thing about this facility is we’ll have enough room for 18 cars. That is a lot,” said the Lincoln resident, who said his town’s transfer station runs out of space on weekends.

“On Saturday, our busiest day, we probably have three to four cars ahead of us,” he said.

The transfer station will be located near the town’s salt and sand shed on Gray Meadow Road. The town is currently awaiting permits from the Department of Environmental Protection before it can begin construction.