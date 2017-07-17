Orland voters pass annual budget

ORLAND — In just 44 minutes, the 33 voters gathered at the Orland Annual Town Meeting last month passed the town’s $1,357,159 annual municipal budget. That number represents a $93,073, or 7 percent, increase over last year’s budget.

The town voted to use $719,075 from revenues to offset that budget, so now only $638,084 has to be raised from taxation. The town’s tax rate has been set at $13.95, a 1.8 percent increase over last year’s $13.70.

Some of the larger budget increases this year include a $64,600 rise in the roads budget, mostly for renewing a five-year snow plowing contract. The capital reserve funds saw a $20,000 increase. Town Clerk Connie Brown said the $20,000 is for replenishing the fund after the town used much of it to help finance a new waste transfer station.

Ralph Gonzales was re-elected to serve three years as selectman and overseer of the poor. Amber Poulin was elected to serve three years as assessor after finishing out the term of her predecessor. Jay Clement and Peter Robshaw were both re-elected to serve four years on the town’s Fish Committee.