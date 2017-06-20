Orland River Day set for Saturday

ORLAND — This year’s Orland River Day, featuring a full slate of activities, is scheduled for Saturday, June 24.

The day will kick off with the Alewife Run, a 3.5-mile river paddle, from 7:30-10 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be craft and food vendors set up at Narramissic Drive.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m., with line-up scheduled for 9:30 at the Orland Community Center. Parade awards will be given out in the F.L. Davis parking lot at 11.

Kids games, including spin-the-wheel and ring toss, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buck Park. The cost to play is 50 cents per game.

By 11:15, the chili contest judging will commence at Buck Park. Also at that time, the Magical Moments Magic Show with Wes Booth will begin on Narramissic Drive.

At 11:30, Castine Kayak will perform a rescue and rolling demonstration and the Orland Historical Society Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Live music by A Swinging Little Trio is scheduled for 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Narramissic Drive. From 12:30 to 2:30, there will be a kayak capsize and rescue workshop.

At 1:30, there will be a raft race at Davis Landing. Awards for the race will be given behind Old Things Antiques at 2.

Also at 2, a River Duck Dash will take place on the Narramissic River.

For more information, call the town office at 469-3186.