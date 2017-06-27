Orland River Day celebration held June 27, 2017 on News This year’s Orland River Day, held last Saturday, featured a full slate of activities including the annual raft race. These creative ladies (Patriots fans, as evidenced by their jerseys) paddle a mini football field, complete with goal posts and five Super Bowl rings, which, not coincidentally, is the number of rings the Patriots have amassed. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER This year’s Orland River Day, held last Saturday, featured a full slate of activities including the annual raft race. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER This year’s Orland River Day, held last Saturday, featured a full slate of activities including the annual raft race. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER This year’s Orland River Day, held last Saturday, featured a full slate of activities including the annual raft race. Load Comments