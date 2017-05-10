Orland plant and bake sale to raise money for playground

ORLAND — The Orland Community Center is hosting a plant and bake sale and indoor yard sale this Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for the Orland community playground project.

This is the second year in a row the town has put on the event. Last year’s sales also were meant to raise money for the community playground.

“We have the main unit, so now we’re trying to raise money for the final pieces,” said Town Clerk Connie Brown, who said that the final pieces are a zip line and three large toy cars in the shape of a race car, a jeep and a fire chief’s car. The cars have springs on the bottom so that kids can swing around while they ride inside.

The main unit includes several slides, a small climbing wall, stairs and platforms connecting them. The town raised over $31,000 through donations, grants, fundraising and appropriated town funds to pay for purchasing, shipping and installing the unit.

About $7,400 is needed for the zip line and cars. A donation from Rep. Karl Ward (R-Dedham) and some leftover funds raised for the main unit helped whittle that down to $2,400 before a basketball tournament fundraiser on April 30 helped reduce it even further.

The indoor yard sale has 25 spots for vendors in the community center’s gymnasium. The plant and bake sale, made up entirely of donated plants and baked goods, will be held outside.

“Last year it went really well,” Brown said. “We sold out of all the baked goods and most of the plants by noon, so we’ll hope for good weather and a nice big turnout.”