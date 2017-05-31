Opiate abuse crisis takes center stage at Stonington forum

STONINGTON — For a Maine man who spent most of his life addicted to drugs, threatening to kill a clerk in a convenience store robbery was a good thing.

“That was the best thing that happened to me because it put me on the path to recovery,” said a man who identified himself only as ‘Daryl B.’

Daryl spoke about his addiction at a forum called “Understanding Opiate Addiction and Recovery” at the Stonington Opera House May 24.

The Opiate-Free Island Partnership organized the forum. Other featured speakers included Dr. Dan Johnson of the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor and Sue Mackey Andrews of the Maine Resilience Building Network.

Daryl, who has been in recovery for over four years, spoke about the progression of his disease.

“I’ve been an addict my entire life,” Daryl said. “I’ve never felt comfortable in my own skin. I always felt like I had on a wool sweater two sizes too small.”

The Portland resident added, “I could never just be comfortable in the present.” As a child, if his parents took him somewhere to get a toy, Daryl said he would immediately be fixated on what his next toy would be.

The child of addicts, Daryl started smoking cigarettes and marijuana at age 9. In his teens, he began using cocaine.

Daryl’s too-small wool sweater came off at age 23 when he used opiates for the first time.

“I felt warm and fuzzy,” he said. “I felt like I’d arrived.”

With opiate use, however, came the discovery of withdrawals, Daryl said.

“I would do anything I could to get high,” he said. “I would do anything I had to do.”

Eventually, after completing a stint in a rehab center, Serenity House in Portland, he started using again.

“Things really got worse faster than I could lower my standards,” Daryl said. That’s when he robbed the convenience store, for which he was convicted and spent a year in prison.

“I’d had a little taste of life clean,” Daryl said, before going to prison. “I said, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but I don’t want to use again.’”

After his release from prison, Daryl went back to Serenity House to complete another rehab program. That was four and a half years ago.

“I’ve been clean ever since,” he said.

Others spoke, including Dr. Dan Johnson, who talked about Medication Assisted Treatment for drug addiction.

“People are not addicts,” Johnson said. “They are people with substance use disorders. A substance use disorder is an acquired brain disease.

These “disorders” are not a moral failure or a sin or weakness of will, Johnson said.

The physician said people would not tell a person with the disease diabetes to “just get over it.”

In a nod to the late First Lady Nancy Reagan’s anti-drug campaign during the 1980s, Johnson said, “It’s not ‘Just Say No.’ Sorry, Nancy Reagan, it doesn’t fit here.”

The drugs today, specifically Fentanyl, are so powerful that touching it can result in an overdose.

Officers handling crime scenes have to wear multiple pairs of gloves to avoid exposure, Johnson said, noting “It’s a new level of danger.”

Indeed, an Ohio officer collapsed last month after he was exposed to Fentanyl despite wearing gloves to search a suspect’s car. The officer was taken to a hospital and has recovered, according to CNN. Fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

The drug problems that Maine and the rest of the United States are facing have roots in childhoods, according to another speaker, Susan Mackey Andrews.

Andrews, a Dover-Foxcroft resident, is “co-facilitator” of the Maine Resilience Building Network.

The organization aims to educate people about “adverse childhood experiences” and the implications those experiences can have on the rest of a person’s life.

Adverse childhood experiences include problems in the household, such as domestic violence, poverty, homelessness, substance abuse and other issues.