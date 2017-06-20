Open house scheduled at Cottontail Cottage

LAMOINE — Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue will be hosting an open house on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The community is invited to attend this free event. There will be guided tours of the Bunny Barn and Rabbitat. The entire grounds of Cottontail Cottage will be open for visitors to enjoy and all are welcome to wander through the property’s perennial and organic gardens.

Other events will include face painting (bunny faces, of course!), a bake sale, a lemonade stand and a raffle table Although this is a free event, donations are appreciated.

Volunteers will be available to answer questions about rabbits and their behaviors and needs.

Although the grounds are open to the public, there will be guided tours for the Bunny Barn and Rabbitat. The tours will be in groups of four or five. Silence is requested when visiting these facilities.

To get to Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue, go up the hill past the Lamoine General Store. Keep going 2½ miles until you get to a super sharp corner (Lamoine Corner.) In the middle of this, take a right onto Shore Road (there will be signs). Go a quarter-mile and you will see a sign for Cottontail Cottage. Parking will be past the facility’s driveway on the side of the road.