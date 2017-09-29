Older, wealthier visitors helped Bay Fest succeed

BUCKSPORT — This year’s Bay Fest wasn’t just one for the ages, it was one for all ages.

While the late July festival of food, parade floats and fireworks is known for attracting families with young children, planners noted that this year’s bash brought in older visitors with more disposable income.

“The vendors were thrilled with how much money they had cross their tables,” said Leslie Wombacher, the director of the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, at the Town Council meeting on Sept. 14. “We had a guy on the other side of the gazebo selling $150 chairs, and he was selling $150 chairs.”

This year’s Bucksport Bay Fest was an all-out event that also celebrated the 225th anniversary of Bucksport, the 130th anniversary of the Buck Memorial Library and the 20th anniversary of the Bay Fest itself.

Verona Wine & Design, BookStacks and Crosby’s Antique & Classic Car show all had record days at this year’s festival, Wombacher said. Wahl’s Dairy Port and the festival’s kids’ center, however, had days on par with previous festivals.

“The core groups of families came and spent money the way they always spend it,” Wombacher said. “It’s the other folks coming with money, I think, that’s pretty spectacular.”

The high attendance didn’t happen by accident. Shelby Wright, the festival coordinator hired by the chamber to plan this year’s event, listed plenty of reasons why it succeeded.

First of all, she said, the festival built off a 20-year tradition.

“It could not have been as successful if not for the 19 times it happened before,” Wright said. “You don’t have to invent a red hot dog day or a whoopie pie festival, you have the Bucksport Bay Festival and it’s a great tradition.”

The coordinator said that one of her objectives this year was to get local businesses more involved in the event.

“I’d heard that the festival sometimes sucks up all the air in the room and that people don’t really come up onto Main Street,” she said.

This year, however, was different. Wahl’s Dairy Port sold ice cream cones for $2.25, to honor the town turning 225 years old. BookStacks hosted the launch of “Still Mill,” an anthology of over 80 years worth of memories associated with the town’s paper mill, which closed in 2014.

Wright said that the Lighthouse Arts Center also hosted events, as did Ramona’s bar. The result of the events, she said, was that visitors stayed at the festival rather than leave town and come back for the fireworks.

“Basically bigger, better and bolder,” the coordinator said. “I think in a lot of ways we accomplished just that.”

Among the new activities at the festival this year were a street dance, a historical walking tour, an invitational Brewfest, a pizza face-off and a bass fishing tournament at Silver Lake. That made the festival bigger than ever, but at what cost?

The total expense of putting on the festival was $62,239, according to a document sent out by the chamber. Much of that expense was covered by a $40,000 donation from the town.

The donation was used to hire Wright for $15,000, hire entertainers and fireworks for $17,473.27, advertise the event for $1,371.74 and pay for other items such as insurance and an essential electrical upgrade to the town’s waterfront for $6,154.98.

The chamber also spent $16,000 of its own funds on the event, but overall the town and chamber ended up spending $18,410 less than was expected.

The chamber used $5,000 from the money raised from sponsorships and other revenue to give back to the town.

The overall income from the event — including sponsorships, the kids’ center, the pizza face-off, vendor fees and many other sources — was $76,436.

After all was said and done, the chamber was left with $14,105 in its pockets. Wombacher said she usually aims to have $16,000 after each Bay Fest to spend on next year’s event.

The director said she is still waiting on about $4,000 from outstanding sponsorships, but she is doubtful the chamber will receive it this late after the festival. Perhaps it can make up some of that money at this year’s Ghostport, she said after the meeting.

The most difficult task, Wombacher said, will be to follow up on this year’s bash.

“Of course the real challenge now is the bar has been set high, hasn’t it?” she said. “So we’ll have to come up with some great plan that is equally as exciting but with much less money.”