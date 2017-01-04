No specific cause found for RSU 25 illness outbreak

BUCKSPORT — State health officials could find no specific cause for an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea that caused a large number of student and faculty absences in Regional School Unit 25 last month.

RSU 25 Superintendent Jim Boothby said the outbreak was “a viral situation.”

“One of the things about schools, especially elementary kids, is we live in close approximation to everybody,” he said. “With coughing and sneezing we spread it, but we’ve made sure to disinfect everything.”

The Miles Lane School, which serves students in first through fourth grade, was hardest hit by the outbreak. Boothby said that attendance dropped 23 percent the week of Dec. 16, though only 15 percent of absences were due to the illness.

“Anytime a school goes over 15 percent we have to report that, and that’s what we did,” Boothby said.

Inspectors from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention responded to the report. Boothby explained how they inspected ghost trays, which are trays of hot lunch kept for two days after the meal was served. That way, inspectors can find out exactly what was served that day. Still, those inspectors couldn’t trace the outbreak to food services or to anything else in the schools.

“That’s why it’s not necessarily school-based,” Boothby said. “We had examples of families coming down with the virus.”

By Tuesday, Dec. 20, attendance was back up to normal levels. But that didn’t mean school staff were any less careful to wipe down almost every surface in the school district with a bleach and water solution, in order to kill any remaining germs.

“This just reinforces how important it is to maintain the high integrity of the cleaning protocols,” Boothby said.