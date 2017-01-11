No injuries, minor damage in oil truck rollover January 11, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News SEDGWICK — An oil delivery truck rolled over on the Reach Road in Sedgwick Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, no oil spilled and damage to the truck was minor, according to Maine State Police Trooper David Barnard. Barnard said the accident was reported at 7:26 a.m. A Wardwell Oil truck driver got a tire caught in the soft shoulder on the roadway, the trooper said. When the truck came to a stop, it rolled over on its side. The fuel was pumped out of the tank and the truck uprighted. Barnard said there was minimal damage to the truck, which included a broken headlight. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) No injuries, minor damage in oil truck rollover - January 11, 2017 Blue Hill Selectmen to facilitate bridge committee - January 11, 2017 Blue Hill to vote on marijuana establishments - January 11, 2017