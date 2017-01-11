No injuries, minor damage in oil truck rollover

SEDGWICK — An oil delivery truck rolled over on the Reach Road in Sedgwick Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, no oil spilled and damage to the truck was minor, according to Maine State Police Trooper David Barnard.

Barnard said the accident was reported at 7:26 a.m.

A Wardwell Oil truck driver got a tire caught in the soft shoulder on the roadway, the trooper said. When the truck came to a stop, it rolled over on its side.

The fuel was pumped out of the tank and the truck uprighted.

Barnard said there was minimal damage to the truck, which included a broken headlight.