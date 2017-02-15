Next snowstorm to be wetter, heavier

ELLSWORTH — Although it is unlikely to rate its own name, as did winter storms Niko and Orson, the upcoming snowstorm will have its own problems — weight.

“The next one is expected to be wetter snow and heavier,” said Don Dumond, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Caribou. “If you have a lot of snow on your roof, it would be good to get that off.”

The Weather Channel named the snowstorm Feb. 9 and the blizzard Feb. 12 Niko and Orson, respectively, because of how disruptive they were to daily life.

Dumond said Orson ranks among the top five snowstorms in Maine dating back to the 1920s.

The blizzard dropped nearly 29 inches of snow in Southwest Harbor to about 32 inches in Eastport, he said.

Dumond forecast a snowfall of 8 to 12 inches overnight Wednesday.

“The next storm starting Wednesday afternoon will be in the same areas, but nothing like what we had,” he said.

Schools closed their doors both storm days and many businesses either did not open or closed early during the blizzard. Police urged residents to stay home and indoors.

But some things just can’t wait — such as Valentine bouquets.

Fairwinds Florist in Blue Hill was up and operating during the blizzard Monday to prepare for its biggest day of the year on Tuesday.

“We start taking orders a few weeks in advance, but the flowers don’t come in until three or four days before the holiday,” said owner Cullen Schneider.

“Some folks who had pre-ordered came in,” she said. “One man who lives in the village snowshoed in and got flowers for his wife and chocolate-covered strawberries for his little girl.”

The Ellsworth post office lived up to its name of operating in any foul weather — or at least half of it did.

The counter was open Monday, but mail carriers were not out delivering mail because there was no mail delivered to the post office, said Melanie McGrath, a clerk.

She said those residents who get home delivery should make sure their mailbox can be accessed.

“As long as they can get to it safely they will deliver the mail,” she said.

Dead River Co. in Ellsworth did not open the day of Storm Orson, but was available in emergencies.

Like postal carriers, Dead River drivers will deliver fuel so long as they can get to the connection safely.

“If it’s going to be a hazard, he won’t be able to do it,” said Laura Woodward, a customer service representative.

Dr. Peter Witham of Ellsworth Internal Medicine had a few words of caution for snow shoveling warriors.

If the person exercises regularly at the same level needed to shovel, go right ahead, he said.

But the more sedentary types should think long and hard and maybe consider having someone else do the work, Witham said.

“If you have a known heart condition or somebody who is not a regular exerciser, it’s probably best to talk to your doc before you decide whether you should shovel,” he said.

For those who can, warm up as one would do with any exercise, shift the weight to the knees and do the shoveling in stages, 4 to 6 inches of depth at a time, he said.

“Do it little by little,” Witham said. “And dress warm. Even though you are working it is still cold and you can still get hypothermic.”

Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper had advice of his own for local residents, particularly about making certain roof and other vents for propane heaters are kept clear of snow.

On Tuesday morning, the Ellsworth Fire Department responded to activation of a carbon monoxide alarm at a local business. The vent was obstructed, he said.

“Any heating appliance needs to be vented,” he said.

Generators that provide power in an outage also need plenty of breathing room, at least 30-feet or so away from a structure, he said.

He said the carbon monoxide that can build up due to an unvented propane fired heater is particularly dangerous because it is odorless and tasteless.

“It will have an effect on you without you knowing it,” Tupper said. “Some of the side effects are sleepiness, nausea, dizziness, headaches, redness of skin.”

He said a smaller generator hooked up indoors to maintain power for one or two appliances should be properly installed by an electrician.

“The generator can back feed through the electrical system and go back to the transformer and boost power back up, which could injure Emera Maine workers,” Tupper said.

He cautioned homeowners to keep all exit doors clear of snow because one can’t predict which door might be needed in an emergency.

If there is fire hydrant in front of your home, he said, do the department a favor and clear it off. It will help firefighters in the event of an emergency.

“And don’t forget your neighbors, particularly the elderly,” Tupper said.

The white-out during the blizzard Monday caused Maine Department of Transportation plows to pull over temporarily, said Ted Talbot, spokesman for the agency.

He said drifts 5 to 7 feet high were not uncommon.

“We don’t anticipate any problems with this next one,” Talbot said.