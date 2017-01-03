New Year’s Day fire renders Bucksport house “a complete loss”

BUCKSPORT — Several fire departments responded to their first call of the year Sunday night when a house on Millvale Road caught fire.

“The fire chief observed heavy fire in the rear of the building in the bathroom area and coming down the hallway towards the kitchen,” said Bucksport firefighter John Gavelek, who responded to the call along with 30 other firefighters from the Bucksport, Orland, Orrington and Dedham departments. Meanwhile, the Penobscot Fire Department covered Orland’s station.

“It looked like it was going to be pretty bad,” Gavelek said. “We had a lot of fire initially, but we were able to knock it down pretty quick.”

The first firefighters arrived at the house at around 9:20 p.m. The fire was almost out, except for a few embers, within three minutes. Within 20 minutes, the fire was completely out, though many of the firefighters remained at the house until after midnight to mop up. Many hands appeared to have made short work of the fire.

“We had an ambulance that had just come back from a call, so we had more manpower than usual,” Gavelek said. “We were close to other firefighters who could respond from home, and at 9 p.m. people were still awake to respond. So we had a good turnout even though we had to call five other towns.”

A sand truck was brought in to deal with the driveway, which became icy as the firefighters sprayed water on the house. Gavelek said the house was easy to get in and out of, but it might not be salvageable for the two adults and two children — a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old — who live there.

“It’s probably a complete loss, just because of the smoke and water damage.” Gavelek said. “It was pretty extensive throughout the whole house. The kitchen had heavy fire damage; the bedrooms were closed, but they were smoked.”

Until they find a new house, the former residents are being helped by the Red Cross and relatives in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Gavelek said some of the smoke detectors in the house were not operable at the time of the fire.