New Year’s baby arrives at Maine Coast

ELLSWORTH — Irik Rea Tobin, son of Hilary Tobin and Martin Tobin of Brooklin, was the first baby born at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in 2017.

Irik was born at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds 6.8 ounces.

Local businesses and organizations honoring the first baby of the year and his parents with a gift basket included The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, The Bud Connection, Bangor Savings Bank, Ruth Foster, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Stone Soup.