Maine Coast Memorial Hospital New Year's baby Irik Tobin and his parents, Hilary and Martin Tobin of Brooklin. MAINE COAST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHOTO New Year’s baby arrives at Maine Coast January 3, 2017 on Breaking News, News ELLSWORTH — Irik Rea Tobin, son of Hilary Tobin and Martin Tobin of Brooklin, was the first baby born at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in 2017. Irik was born at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighing in at 8 pounds 6.8 ounces. Local businesses and organizations honoring the first baby of the year and his parents with a gift basket included The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, The Bud Connection, Bangor Savings Bank, Ruth Foster, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Stone Soup.