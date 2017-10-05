New wood-based business established at old Verso mill site

BUCKSPORT — The Verso paper mill closed in 2014, but three years later, a new type of wood-based industry might be starting at the old mill site.

Last month, the Searsport-based business Maine Biomass Exports Inc. started stacking logs of hemlock on a former wood yard at the site. The business has a six-month contract to lease the land from AIM Development, which owns the property.

Once they arrive at the wood yard, the logs are debarked and trucked to Boston. The bark is used to make mulch, while the logs are shipped from Boston to manufacturers in China, according to Arthur House, the president of the business.

“Right now we’re putting logs on trucks and sending them to Boston and sending them to China,” he said.

House said he employs a dozen people at the site and has brought in $1.8 million worth of equipment to debark the logs and put them on trucks.

“There’s half-a-million dollars worth of logs that wasn’t there three weeks ago,” he said.

The businessman said he plans to start sending logs to Boston by rail soon. The railroad would allow Maine Biomass to ship more logs faster than by truck.

“With the rail we’ll have the ability to ship 25 to 50 containers a week,” he said.

However, before he can start using the railroad, House said he has to complete some kind of upgrade to the rail area.

“We’re exploring the cost associated with engaging the rail,” said House, who would not give more specifics on what upgrades may be required.

Cynthia Scarano, the vice president of human resources at Pan Am Railways, which owns the railroad, said that Pan Am has offered to do a free test run for House.

With a test run, Scarano said, House could load up a railcar with logs and send it to a destination of his choice.

The run would be evaluated based on how much time the run took and the condition of the logs during the journey.

Based on the results of the run, Scarano said, the parties involved could determine if any upgrades to the rail are required.

As of Monday morning, Scarano said Pan Am was still waiting to hear back from House to see if he was interested in the test run.

If the railroad does need to be upgraded, it could prove a challenge for House, who has a history of setbacks with large business projects.

As reported last month by the Portland Press-Herald, House’s earlier plan to move tree products to the Maine coast was delayed two years by a train derailment and a fire in 2013, which caused the owners of the railway to declare bankruptcy,

Another setback came in 2015, the Press-Herald reported, when the town of Prospect enacted a six-month moratorium on industrial development.

Because of the moratorium, House could no longer build a facility for heat-treating wood, which led to the loss of a multimillion-dollar contract.

Time will tell if House’s current venture proves successful.

“I am hoping for the best,” said Town Manager Susan Lessard. “I will be interested to see how the operation will move forward and what decision AIM makes about continued operation.”