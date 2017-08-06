New trail opening in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust is hosting a grand opening at its new Old Chapman Farm property on the Upper Long Pond Road on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon (rain date Aug. 20).

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30, guided hikes leaving at intervals and refreshments available. The 65-acre parcel, donated to the trust in 2015, hosts the remains of an old farm built in 1834 by the Chapman family.

The property also includes a 5.5-acre managed blueberry field with a spectacular view toward Peaked Mountain and a new ¾-mile hiking trail through a diverse forest with more than 200 plant species, towering trees and fern-covered boulders.

The property has limited parking, and the Upper Long Pond Road can be challenging to travel; the property is inaccessible by car from the north.

For information on access, alternative parking and shuttles, or rain date, visit www.greatpondtrust.org, email [email protected] or call 469-6929.