New principal hired for Brooklin School July 13, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Education, News BROOKLIN — The Brooklin School Board has hired a new principal for the 2017-18 school year. Educator Jil Blake will replace Principal Halina Nawrot, who is retiring. Blake sent a letter to parents stating that she is currently enrolled in a program to get her doctorate in education. "I have taught in rural and urban middle schools, high school, adult education learners and international teachers who were studying American education reform and culture," Blake stated. Blake currently works as a National Instructional Coach for EdConnective, which provides professional development for teachers. Union 76 Superintendent Christian Elkington said Blake will be paid $81,000 a year.