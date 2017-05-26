New Bucksport residents raise rescue Clydesdales

BUCKSPORT — Earlier this month, a Texas couple moved to Silver Lake Road with a very large 5-year-old. His name is Butch, and he is a 2,700-pound Clydesdale horse, but don’t let the size scare you.

“You’ll see they are just very giant puppy dogs,” said David Doane, who takes care of Butch, six other horses, a mule and a cat along with his wife, Michelle Rhodes. The whole bunch moved to Bucksport from Texas earlier this month. “They would sit in your lap if they could figure out how to.”

Clydesdales are a large breed of horse used originally for pulling plows or hauling coal. Today the breed is famous for its appearance in Budweiser beer commercials, but it also plays a troubled role in the production of an estrogen-rich drug called Premarin, which is used to treat symptoms of menopause.

Premarin is made of the estrogen found in pregnant mare urine and, considering their size, Clydesdale mares produce a lot of urine. Several pharmaceutical companies put thousands of Clydesdale mares in pens, where they stayed for months at a time and urinated into bags. Once the mares delivered their foals, most of the foals were sold for slaughter, their meat shipped to consumers in Europe and Asia.

“It’s a nasty business,” Rhodes said. “They sell the babies to slaughter if people don’t adopt them.”

Since the 1970s, studies found that long-term use of Premarin and its sister drug Prempro increased the risk of strokes, heart attacks and breast cancer. That— plus the claims of animal welfare groups that production of the drug was bad for horses — led to a significant drop in drug sales, and a significant number of unwanted mares and foals by the late 2000s.

It was around that time Rhodes and Doane came onto the horse scene. Lifelong equestrians, the couple were living in Eustace, Texas, when they decided to build a barn and find some horses to live in it. It didn’t take long before a broker helped them rescue Sundance, who was one of the foals born in a pregnant mare urine (PMU) farm.

At 10 months old, Sundance was already being given hormones to prepare her for Premarin production when the farm in Saskatchewan, Canada, lost its contract.

“She said ‘it’s a mess,’” Doane recalled the broker saying. “I said ‘good, we want it.’”

Sundance, Butch and a Clydesdale-Percheron mix named Teddy were all rescued from PMU farms. The couple’s one mustang, Kathadin, was rescued from a Bureau of Land Management holding corral, where thousands of wild horses are kept to prevent them from overpopulating and overgrazing public lands in the western United States.

“You can’t protect them all,” Rhodes said. “But you can save one at a time from long-term holding.”

It’s a long way from Texas to Bucksport, but Doane spent time in Maine while he was growing up in Massachusetts. A medical management consultant, Doane said he and Rhodes summered in Maine for years, and frequently passed through Bucksport to have lunch at MacLeod’s, or pick up a book from BookStacks.

“We would drive through and think ‘what a pretty town,’” said Rhodes, who worked as a manager for patient care grievances at University of Texas Southwestern. “The more we knew about Bucksport, the more we liked it.”

The carriage trails at Acadia National Park and the gravel trails of the Wildlands in Orland also helped seal the deal, along with Maine’s cooler climate.

“We wanted to get away from the face of the sun,” Rhodes said.

Though the Texans are still moving into their new home, they hope to someday invite local kids to the farm to meet the horses and learn equestrian skills.

“Hopefully we’ll find some local kids who want to learn about horses, and we can give them the opportunity,” Doane said. “We’re glad to be here.”