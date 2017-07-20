Narrated bus tour set in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — On Saturday July 29, the Brooksville Historical Society is hosting a narrated bus tour of historic homes and other features of Brooksville, Cape Rosier and Harborside.

The tour departs at 10 a.m. from the Brooksville Elementary School and will end at approximately 3 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person and includes a crabmeat roll luncheon at one of the historic sea captain’s homes.

The tour will be based upon many of the places cited in the recently published book by the Brooksville Historical Society, “Brooksville – Then and Now.” Books will be available for purchase on the day of the tour.

For more information, reservations and tickets, contact Lorraine Dyer at 326-8257.