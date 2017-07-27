Musical homage to The Ellsworth American set for world premiere

ELLSWORTH — A march dedicated to Hancock County’s hometown newspaper will have its world premiere performance next week.

“The Ellsworth American” march was written by the late Carle Gray of Sullivan in 2012. The Ellsworth Concert Band will perform it on Wednesday, Aug. 2, as part of its weekly concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and takes place at Harbor Park along the Union River, off of Water Street.

Gray, in his dedication for the march, called The American “the best published source of local news in Hancock County,” noting that it has “informed and entertained its readers weekly since the mid-19th century.”

A frequent letter-writer, Gray said the march was “an expression of gratitude” to the paper “for publishing my numerous letters and stories: all of which were, of course, true.”

“The Ellsworth American” march was arranged by Allen Graffam, head of the music department at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.