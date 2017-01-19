Motel robbery suspect charged in Blue Hill burglaries

ELLSWORTH — A Blue Hill man accused of robbing a Brewer motel has since been charged with burglaries at Tradewinds Marketplace and at Turnstyle thrift shop in Blue Hill, according to Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Thornton.

Thornton said Anthony Yurchick has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in connection with those incidents.

Yurchick allegedly burglarized a gas pump at Tradewinds, police said. At the thrift shop, the building was entered and $100 cash taken from the cash register.

The lieutenant said the new charges were a result of collaboration between Sheriff’s detectives Stephen McFarland and Ben Astbury and the Maine State Police.

Search warrants were executed in the municipalities of Brewer and Holden with assistance from the Brewer Police Department and the Holden Police Department in connection to these cases, Thornton said.

The Brewer Police Department charged Yurchick, 49, with robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday after he allegedly robbed the Brewer Motor Inn at gunpoint.