Moshier sworn in as city police chief

ELLSWORTH — The man who has led the city’s Police Department as its acting and then interim chief officially became chief, and only chief, last week.

City Manager David Cole had appointed Glenn Moshier as police chief earlier this month, but the appointment needed confirmation from the City Council.

The council unanimously gave its approval at a special meeting Friday morning, Feb. 24, and then a couple of hours later Moshier was officially sworn in for the chief’s job. His salary as police chief has been set at $78,000 a year.

“Thank you very much, Glenn,” said City Council Chairman John Phillips after the vote in favor of confirming Moshier’s appointment. “We wish you tons of success and a long tenure, we hope.”

Moshier takes the helm of a department that has historically had long-serving chiefs but where turnover in leadership has been the norm for the past several years. Since the retirement of John DeLeo in 2014, the department has had five different leaders (Moshier is the fifth).

Cole reiterated Friday that he was pleased to be able to promote someone from within the department to serve as its new chief. He noted that Moshier has the “respect and confidence of the entire department,” as evidenced by a letter signed by 23 department employees earlier this year in support of making Moshier their chief.

At his swearing-in ceremony, Moshier thanked those members for supporting him not only now but throughout his 13 years of service in Ellsworth. He thanked several officers by name, including Lt. Harold Page and Detective Dotty Small, who has taken over Project HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention Effort).

That program was started by former chief Pete Bickmore, whom Moshier succeeded in late December after Bickmore resigned. Moshier said it is a “great program,” and one that the department wants to keep running.

Among Moshier’s other goals are getting out in the community more and working alongside his officers when his schedule allows. He said Ellsworth has a “great, great group of officers” who know what they are doing. That makes his job as chief easier, he said.

Lastly, Moshier thanked his family members who were in the audience for their support and their understanding of what his job entails. He said his wife, Megan, is a role model for him.

“Her constant striving for perfection is what keeps me going and motivates me to be the best that I can be,” he said.

Moshier acknowledged he has missed special family moments over the years because of his work as a police officer and said that will not change now that he is police chief.

“This is not a Monday through Friday, 40-hour position,” Moshier said. “But my family has always been great about understanding, and it’s great to have that support.”