Moose lotto winners announced

ELLSWORTH – More than 70 Hancock County residents will get their chance at a moose this year.

The state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held its annual moose permit lottery drawing on Saturday in Caribou.

This year, 2,080 names were drawn in the random chance lottery from a pool of over 54,000 applicants.

Maine’s moose hunt is designed to manage the moose population. By modifying the number and type of moose permits available to hunters, the department works to maintain a healthy moose population while providing hunting and viewing opportunities and limiting the number of moose/vehicle accidents.

See the attached list of moose permit lotto winners from Hancock County. For the complete list of all permit winners, visit http://moose.informe.org/.