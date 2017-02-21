Money from old oil site now helping to keep water clean

ELLSWORTH — New septic systems, culverts, ditching work and a new well.

These projects and others have been completed in the city during the past several years with money from a $500,000 payment Ellsworth received from the state in 2013.

That money, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), is “compensation for groundwater pollution arising from the discharge of contaminants” at an old waste oil handling facility located off of Route 1A.

The DEP said that money can be used for the “protection and improvement of local water resources.”

The city said projects covered under the funding must “protect, restore, enhance or preserve the quality of groundwater resources and drinking water supplies, generally, from pollution.”

Through the end of 2016, $136,097 had been spent. Of that, $113,617 was spent on projects including septic work, ditching and wells; $22,060 was spent on technical assistance; and $420 on well water testing.

Another $55,009 worth of potential projects have been identified and are pending, but have not been completed. With a combined tally of completed and pending projects, $308,894 worth of the original funding remains.

Most of the projects done so far involved improvements for individual homeowners or private road associations but will have a larger benefit by preventing water pollution that could affect others. In many cases, the beneficiaries contributed a smaller amount of money or made an in-kind payment.

How much of a contribution, if any, individual homeowners made was determined by their financial circumstances. On Cove Way, for example, a homeowner had a problem with stormwater runoff. The total cost for the fix was $4,320 — $1,125 of which came from the city’s half a million dollars and $3,195 from the homeowner.

Another home on Cove Way needed a new septic system. The cost of $12,000 was split equally between the cleanup fund and the homeowner. On Grant Street, meanwhile, a new well was drilled for a resident whose old well was found to have contamination. That homeowner did not pay anything; the entire $8,500 bill was paid for out of the cleanup fund.

Most of the projects that have been done and that are pending are within the Branch Lake watershed. City Planner Michele Gagnon said because the lake serves as the city’s drinking water source, city officials place a high priority on making sure the lake and the tributaries that feed it are clean and have good water quality.

On Bor Way, for example, a homeowner was having overflow problems with a septic holding tank located within 40 feet of Branch Lake. The decision was made to replace the entire septic system at a cost of $17,500.

Other projects focused on putting in new culverts or doing ditching or grading work to reduce the amount of runoff from dirt roads that gets into streams and, eventually, the lake.

The money Ellsworth received in 2013 comes as a result of trouble at the Portland-Bangor Waste Oil facility, which operated off of Bangor Road a short distance north of the Christian Ridge Road from 1965 to 1980.

The DEP found in 1989 that the company’s operations “had released polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) solvents and waste oil that contaminated soil, the underlying groundwater aquifer and area drinking water wells.”

DEP estimated 1.73 billion gallons of groundwater was contaminated by discharges from the site. About 2,000 tons of “highly contaminated” soil was removed from the property after DEP bought it in 2001.

The agency determined it was “not feasible to clean up the groundwater” — the PCBs are expected to take more than 100 years to naturally degrade — and a public water line was extended to homes in the area.

The city is still accepting applications for additional projects. The applications are reviewed on a periodic basis. To get a copy of the application, which lays out specific conditions and requirements, call the Planning Department at 669-6615 or go to http://www.ellsworthmaine.gov/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/enviro-grant-application.pdf.