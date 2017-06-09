Memorial Ambulance Corps turns 50

DEER ISLE — A hearse might not be your first choice for emergency transport to a hospital.

But, well over 50 years ago islanders experiencing a medical emergency rode to a hospital in a hearse loaned by the Jones Brothers Funeral Home in Stonington.

For a time, a Cadillac was pressed into service as well.

The Memorial Ambulance Corps, which is marking its 50th year of service in 2017, now has a state-of-the-art, fully equipped ambulance to transport patients.

“We respond to 911 calls to take patients to the hospital,” said William J. Wiegmann, president of the ambulance service’s board of trustees. Mainly, patients are going to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, occasionally Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

In 2016, the ambulance responded to a record 334 emergencies.

Wiegmann said revenues from Medicare and private insurance provide funding, as does an annual appeal to island residents.

The ambulance corps was founded as a Maine nonprofit corporation in 1967 by a group of forward-thinking community leaders seeking to improve health care for the residents of Isle au Haut, Stonington and Deer Isle.

In addition to transportation to local hospitals, the corps provides aid to the sick, injured or disabled and teaches first aid and life saving techniques.

Before the corps was organized, islanders requiring emergency hospital treatment would be transported in private vehicles or, for a time, in the hearse operated by the Jones Brothers Funeral Home in Stonington.

The Greene family donated a custom-fitted Cadillac, which had iconic big fins, when the Memorial Ambulance Corps was founded.

Corps veteran Dowe Eaton joined shortly after its formation.

Eaton recalled how he initially served with Red Cross First Aid training and, as state regulations grew more demanding, became an ambulance attendant and then an emergency medical technician. He was a trustee for many years and later was elected president of the board.

Eaton related that, in pre-911 days, a volunteer would receive all emergency calls and would telephone the corps’ duty crew to alert them. Island doctors and nurses, too, were on call and would accompany the ambulance when necessary. Dowe expressed his gratitude to the ambulance founders and said volunteering was very rewarding.

Today the ambulance service has over 33 fully licensed volunteer drivers, EMTs and advanced EMTs who can administer much more sophisticated care than in 1967.

The service is on call 24/7 and 365 days a year to respond to medical emergencies in Deer Isle, Stonington and Isle au Haut and to support emergency services in neighboring communities on the mainland.

A 911 paging system reaches ambulance members within minutes of an emergency call.

In 2015, the corps purchased a new, state-of-the-art, fully equipped ambulance, funded in part by donations from islanders and community supporters. The ambulance corps is based at 77 Sunshine Road in Deer Isle.

In addition to its emergency medical care and transport activities, Memorial Ambulance provides training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid to local individuals and groups.

Volunteers install and maintain automated external defibrillators at strategic locations on the island. This was an important factor in Deer Isle and Stonington being named “Heart-Safe Communities” by Maine Emergency Medical Services and the Maine Cardiovascular Health Council.

Service Chief Wilda Eaton has been a volunteer EMT with the ambulance corps for over 30 years.

“MAC is a family of islanders,” she said. “We provide an important personal touch in responding to emergencies. Patients frequently tell us how much seeing a familiar and friendly face on the ambulance helped them cope with an otherwise frightening emergency experience.”

Memorial Ambulance Corps is licensed as a ground ambulance service by Maine EMS and is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The corps’ medical director is Dr. Thomas Bugbee, MD.