Meetings scheduled on Surry gravel extraction permit

SURRY — The town of Surry has two scheduled meetings next week dealing with M.E. Astbury’s gravel extraction permit, which Surry resident Lucy Leaf is appealing.

The Surry Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.

An agenda states the board will review a mineral extraction permit under “old business.”

On Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m., the Surry Appeals Board is scheduled to meet to consider Leaf’s appeal, which argues the board failed to use proper procedure in granting a mineral extraction permit, according to a copy of the meeting agenda.