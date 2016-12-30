Meet the pressman: Longtime EA production manager retiring after 30 years

ELLSWORTH — Without newspapers there would be no news and without pressmen, there would be no newspapers.

The American bids farewell this week to its longtime production director, DeWayne Larsen.

Larsen retired Tuesday after 30 years of printing The American, its sister paper the Mount Desert Islander and several others every week.

“I would say we’re going to miss him terribly,” said Publisher Alan Baker. “He’s been a great manager and good friend.

“He was a walk-on here. He just came in on an August day in 1986 and inquired if we were looking for pressmen. The then-production manager and Mr. Wiggins [late Publisher James Russell Wiggins] hired him immediately.”

“It was pretty obvious that he knew a lot about [presses] and was a fully competent pressman,” Baker said. “Our presses had never been cleaner.”

Larsen, who turns 70 next month, sought the position of production manager after the man who had hired him was dismissed.

“He said, ‘I can do that,’” Baker recalled. “He turned out to be one of my best hires in terms of competence.”

Larsen organized the pressroom into a well-functioning manufacturing area, the publisher said.

The Ellsworth resident was crucial to The American’s expansion as a publishing company.

“As we started to grow the business, we realized we needed additional press capacity to print more color pages,” Baker said. “Because we had confidence in our ability to take on more printing jobs, we put the framework of a new building around the existing pressroom and mailroom.”

The 1997 expansion occurred without a delay in publication. Two additional press units and a machine called a folder were installed on a Friday and the company started printing again the following Tuesday.

“It was an incredible feat,” Baker said.

“In 2001, we started the Islander and we wouldn’t have been able to do that without expanding our press capacity,” Baker said.

“DeWayne has hired and trained a very professional staff to print, assemble and mail 10 newspapers — two for ourselves and eight weekly commercial accounts,” Baker said.

The American prints several weekly papers, in addition to its own. The roster includes The Weekly Packet, Island Ad-vantages, the Castine Patriot, The Bucksport Enterprise, The Machias Valley Observer and Quoddy Tides in Eastport.

The American staff will miss Larsen.

“He was a pleasure and an inspiration to work with and probably the hardest working person in the print industry,” said Jesse Hastings, second pressman.

Circulation Manager Deborah Tucker described DeWayne as “quiet man with a dry wit.”

“In 20-plus years, I don’t believe I ever heard him say, ‘We can’t do that,’” Tucker said. “He always found a way to get the job done. Whether it was getting papers out early, printing an extra section on short notice, or printing 7,000 extra papers for a circulation promotion, his answer was always ‘We can do that.’”

Larsen liked putting in a full day, Baker noted.

“He was the first one here and the last one to leave,” Baker said.