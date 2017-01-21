MCMH hosting talk Feb. 13

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be hosting a free health education event titled “Atrial Fibrillation: What Does It Mean to Me?” on Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the hospital classroom.

The program will be presented by Dr. Adam Grasso of Maine Coast Cardiology.

Atrial fibrillation (also known as AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). A serious condition that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications, there are an estimated 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib.

Grasso will lead a discussion to help participants understand what AFib is and how this condition can be treated. There will be time for questions and answers during the presentation.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call 664-5337 or visit www.mainehospital.org.