Marijuana sales, beach purchase on tap at Lamoine Town Meeting

LAMOINE — Prohibiting the retail sale of marijuana in town and approving the purchase of Marlboro Beach at a greatly discounted price will be items voters in town will mull over March 7 and 8.

The proposed ordinance banning marijuana shops and social clubs will be decided by secret ballot on Tuesday, March 7, from 7:55 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the town office.

Also on the ballot are four uncontested elections: Selectman Nathan Mason; Assessor Terry Towne and School Committee members Gordon Donaldson and Matthew Montgomery.

The Town Meeting will be held the following day, Wednesday, March 8, at Lamoine Consolidated School, starting at 6 p.m.

There are 27 items on the Town Meeting warrant, among them the proposed purchase of Marlboro Beach.

The property includes 2.75 acres and 1,613 feet of water frontage.

Heirs of Eleanor Norris are offering the property to the town for $40,000. The appraised value is $85,000.

The fundraising would be conducted by Frenchman Bay Conservancy, which, at the conclusion of the purchase, would turn the property over to the town.

A condition on the property is that it be kept open and available to the general public for access to the water for recreation, marine fisheries and other uses.

Years ago, James Norris gave the town a small piece of property on Marlboro Beach to give residents access to the beach.

Aaron Dority, executive director of the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, said that if the town agrees, $10,000 would be taken from a town land acquisition fund and applied toward the purchase.

The remaining funds would be raised by Frenchman Bay Conservancy, he said.

Assessor Terry Towne told selectmen at a meeting Dec. 15 that the land is used by bird watchers, commercial clam and worm diggers and for recreation.

Towne said Norris family members and heirs were hoping the sale could be completed by the end of the summer, but are willing to be patient.

The family includes three surviving brothers and the heirs of two brothers.

Dority said the offer of the land at a reduced price is a conservation opportunity for the town and area.

“We’re really looking for some new people who are supportive of public access and have the best interests of the residents of the town of Lamoine in mind,” Dority said.

The beach “could get gated off and closed in the same way we have seen access lost in a lot of places,” he said. “We don’t want to see that happen and that’s why we’re involved.”

Voters also will be deciding on an $891,500 municipal budget, which, as proposed, is 9.39 percent higher than the current $810,900 budget.

The school budget will be approved at a later date.

Deputy Town Clerk Stu Marckoon said about $27,000 is needed for road paving and another $20,000 would be spent on a digital sign for the town office.

The new contract for waste disposal with the Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. is up $14,000, he said.

On the marijuana ordinance, selectmen discussed the issue at their meeting Dec. 15, 2016.

The panel voted 3-2 to have the proposed ordinance put before voters in the upcoming elections.

Selectman Kathleen Rybarz said the proposal should be given more thought, such as the possibility that marijuana sales might present a business opportunity in town.

Some of the selectmen said they had knowledge of some individuals who had developed trouble using marijuana.

“I don’t like regulating what people can and can’t do,” said Selectman Jo Cooper. “But in terms of Lamoine and public safety and everything else, I do have some concerns.”

Rybarz said the town is divided on the issue. Residents, she said, voted 55-45 not to approve a statewide referendum legalizing the sale and use of marijuana in Maine.

As of Jan. 30, Mainers 21 and over were free to light up and smoke marijuana and grow their own.

But the Legislature has approved a moratorium on retail stores and social clubs for marijuana until Feb. 1, 2018.

Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth) sponsored the bill and said it addresses problems the original legislation did not address.

In addition to the moratorium, the measure already signed into law by Governor Paul LePage closed a loophole that would have allowed people under age 21 to legally possess marijuana.

It also prohibits the consumption of marijuana while in a vehicle in operation.