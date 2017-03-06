Marijuana moratorium vote not yet certain in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Whether or not residents will see a marijuana moratorium ordinance on the Town Meeting warrant is uncertain.

Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz has said previously that there would be such an article.

Schatz said last week there could be two articles dealing with marijuana on the warrant, one proposing a moratorium and the other proposing prohibition.

However, during Friday’s Blue Hill selectmen’s meeting, a resident questioned whether it was too soon to be voting when the state of Maine is still working out the details of the new recreational marijuana law.

Selectman Vaughn Leach said he’s been wondering the same thing.

Maine Governor Paul LePage signed a bill in January that gives the state several months to draft regulations to govern marijuana retail establishments.

Town officials had wanted the marijuana question on the Town Meeting ballot as a referendum question because there is a higher turnout at the polls than at the Town Meeting itself.

But, Blue Hill is running out of time. If a question is going to be a referendum, it needs to be on the absentee voter ballots. That deadline is Tuesday, March 7.

Selectmen were scheduled to meet with Code Enforcement Officer Judy Jenkins and also planned to consult with the town’s attorney.

Meanwhile, another peninsula town, Sedgwick, was scheduled to vote on a marijuana moratorium ordinance during a referendum Friday.

However, Sedgwick selectmen postponed the referendum.

The board announced during the Sedgwick Annual Town Meeting Saturday that the marijuana question would be held at a special town meeting.

A date for that meeting had been set for April but since Saturday’s announcement the date has changed. Sedgwick Town Clerk Cynthia Reilly said Monday that a new date would be forthcoming.