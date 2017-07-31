Manslaughter suspect back in jail

ELLSWORTH — A Bangor man charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2015 fatal crash in Bar Harbor is back in jail after having his bail revoked for new criminal conduct, according to Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster.

Miguel Garcia, 43, was booked into the Hancock County Jail on Wednesday. He had been free on bail since his April 2016 grand jury indictment on single counts of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating while under the influence, aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Foster said a motion to revoke Garcia’s bail was filed in response to a single-vehicle accident Monday in Bangor at the intersection of Glenwood Drive and Kenduskeag Avenue. Garcia was driving an unregistered vehicle that left the road and struck a utility pole and mailboxes. Bangor police charged him with violating the conditions of his release, two counts of criminal mischief, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating with false registration.

When Garcia was booked into the jail, he tested positive for opiates and other drugs, Foster said.

Garcia was the driver of a box truck owned by Builders Installed Products of Hermon that veered off Route 3 in Bar Harbor on Sept. 15, 2015, and into a scenic turnout where it struck a car owned by Roger Beghtol of Hendersonville, N.C. The impact pushed the car into Beghtol, who was standing outside the vehicle. Beghtol died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Blood tests taken after the Sept. 15 crash showed that Garcia had five different drugs in his system and had recently taken heroin, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Manslaughter is a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.