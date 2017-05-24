Man hurt when towed vehicle catches on fire May 24, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News Ellsworth firefighters extinguish a vehicle that caught fire while it was being towed last week on North Street.ELLSWORTH FIRE DEPARTMENT ELLSWORTH — A Hancock man was injured while trying to unhook a trailer from his truck when the vehicle he was towing caught fire last week. Police said Willard Lyons, 52, suffered burns on his hands and was taken by County Ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment. Lyons was driving a pickup truck that was towing a station wagon behind it on North Street around 12:20 p.m. on May 19. When Lyons noticed the vehicle he was towing was on fire, he tried to unhook the trailer from his truck. The wind shifted while he was doing that, however, and that is when he suffered the burns to his hands. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Fire Chief Richard Tupper said this week that there was a cast iron bathtub in the back of the station wagon, and while that vehicle’s front tires were on the trailer the two rear tires were on the ground. The weight of the tub would have meant extra pressure on those tires, which may have caused problems. The station wagon was a total loss. Though the fire did spread into the back part of the truck, firefighters were able to stop it from spreading very far and that the vehicle was salvaged. Lyons, however, had a new generator in the back of the truck and there was enough damage to that to render it a loss, Tupper said. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of May 25 - May 24, 2017 Mother charged after child left in a hot car - May 24, 2017 Man hurt when towed vehicle catches on fire - May 24, 2017