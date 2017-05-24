Man hurt when towed vehicle catches on fire

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock man was injured while trying to unhook a trailer from his truck when the vehicle he was towing caught fire last week.

Police said Willard Lyons, 52, suffered burns on his hands and was taken by County Ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Lyons was driving a pickup truck that was towing a station wagon behind it on North Street around 12:20 p.m. on May 19.

When Lyons noticed the vehicle he was towing was on fire, he tried to unhook the trailer from his truck. The wind shifted while he was doing that, however, and that is when he suffered the burns to his hands.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Fire Chief Richard Tupper said this week that there was a cast iron bathtub in the back of the station wagon, and while that vehicle’s front tires were on the trailer the two rear tires were on the ground.

The weight of the tub would have meant extra pressure on those tires, which may have caused problems.

The station wagon was a total loss. Though the fire did spread into the back part of the truck, firefighters were able to stop it from spreading very far and that the vehicle was salvaged. Lyons, however, had a new generator in the back of the truck and there was enough damage to that to render it a loss, Tupper said.