Man dies after falling from his tree stand in northern Hancock County

ELLSWORTH — A man from Massachusetts died Thursday night after falling from his tree stand in a remote part of northern Hancock County.

The Maine Warden Service said Thomas Pelletier, 62, of Wareham, Mass. was out bear hunting in Township 4 Northern Division (T4 ND). That township forms the northeast corner of Hancock County where it borders both Penobscot and Washington counties.

Pelletier was north of Duck Lake, one of several bodies of water within the township, according to Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald.

MacDonald said Pelletier had been hunting with his friend, 56-year-old Richard Rooks of Westford, Mass. At about 7:45 p.m. Thursday Rooks “went to Pelletier’s tree stand to pick him up, but found him unresponsive from an apparent accidental fall,” according to MacDonald.

Rooks attempted to revive Pelletier and then went for help. The Warden Service and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Though it is the nearest town of any size, the drive from Lincoln to the scene in T4 ND is 30-plus miles and the last of those are over dirt logging roads.

MacDonald said when officials arrived on scene they determined that Pelletier was dead.

“Game wardens worked through the night with the Medical Examiner’s Office to document the incident and remove Pelletier from the woods,” he said.

The incident remained under investigation as of Friday.

MacDonald said the Warden Service reminds hunters that tree-stand falls account for hundreds of injuries in the United States every year, including some deaths.

“Hunters should follow the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions for proper use of a full-body tree stand safety harness,” MacDonald said.