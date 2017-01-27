Man bonds with book store’s cat

BUCKSPORT — Doug Robinson has a long history with Leo, the friendly feline and resident couch potato of the BookStacks bookstore on Main Street.

Robinson was once the owner of the stained glass shop that was formerly known as The Old Bank and is now Stubborn Cow Glass.

Starting in the mid-2000s, Robinson would walk over to BookStacks every day during a break to spend some one-on-one bonding time with Leo. Back then, Leo was a mere kitten who was recently rescued by Andy Lacher — the owner of BookStacks — from the Bucksport Animal Shelter.

“I stood by the register and called his name a couple times and he comes over and he squawks at me until I pick him up,” said Robinson, who would then proceed to stuff the orange cat halfway into his jacket. “Sometimes I would sit and read the paper and he’d be stuffed inside my jacket just like he is.”

Times changed over the next 13 years. Leo got bigger, Robinson sold his business to Lisa and Dave Roy (fellow stained glass-makers who were once students of his), and then he moved to Baltimore to be closer to his granddaughter. But every time Robinson comes back to town, he sets aside some time to visit his pawed pal.

“Even if I’ve been away for almost a year he remembers my voice,” said Robinson, who has two cats of his own at home. “We’ve tested it over and over. All I have to do is say, ‘Hey, Leo, I’m here!’”

Still, after all this time, not everything is the same between them.

“We both used to fit the jacket a little better,” Robinson said.