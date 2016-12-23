Maine State Police: Troopers make drunk-driving arrests

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a handful of motorists on charges of drunk driving during the past week.

A call to police about a man trying to break into a Lamoine residence Saturday turned out to be a motorist who had crashed his car, the Maine State Police reported.

Cpl. Chris Smith summoned the man, Thomas Powell, 27, of Hancock on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after suspension.

Smith said Powell had rolled his 2003 Subaru station wagon onto its roof. The car was totaled.

“Thomas had been going door to door trying to get someone to let him in out of the -10 degree weather,” Smith said.

Powell injured his ear during the accident, so Smith took him to a local emergency room for treatment.

More arrests

Trooper Gavin Endre arrested a motorist after a stop on the Bert Gray Road in Sullivan Dec. 13.

The trooper arrested Edgar Pung, 54, of Franklin on a charge of OUI.

Cpl. Dan Ryan arrested Timothy Gunderson, 36, of Blue Hill on a charge of OUI Dec. 14 in Blue Hill.

Ryan arrested Joseph Parson, 69, of Blue Hill on a charge of OUI Dec. 15 in Blue Hill.

More summonses

In Blue Hill Dec. 13, Trooper Owen Reed summoned Wilbur McCaul, 37, of Sedgwick on a charge of operating after suspension.

Reed summoned Tess Connolly, 27, of Blue Hill on a charge of operating after suspension Dec. 13 in Blue Hill.

A traffic stop for a motor vehicle defect in Hancock Dec. 13 led to a charge for the operator.

Endre summoned Mark Brimhall, 26, of Florida on a charge of operating without a license.