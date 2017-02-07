Tuesday - Feb 07, 2017

Maine State Police Log Week of Feb. 9

February 7, 2017 by on Cops & Courts, News

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated burglaries in Hancock and Brooksville during the past week.

Trooper Josh Lander investigated a burglary at a seasonal residence in Hancock on Jan. 30. There is no word on what is missing.

Trooper David Barnard responded to a burglary in Brooksville Friday. However, there was no damage and it did not appear there was anything missing.

Accidents

Lander responded to a crash in Township 10 Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree and the operator allegedly fled the scene.

The trooper summoned Jonathan Bunker, 31, of Steuben on a charge of failure to report an accident by quickest means.

 

 

Jennifer Osborn

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576.
Jennifer Osborn

Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all)