Maine State Police Log Week of Feb. 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated burglaries in Hancock and Brooksville during the past week.

Trooper Josh Lander investigated a burglary at a seasonal residence in Hancock on Jan. 30. There is no word on what is missing.

Trooper David Barnard responded to a burglary in Brooksville Friday. However, there was no damage and it did not appear there was anything missing.

Accidents

Lander responded to a crash in Township 10 Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree and the operator allegedly fled the scene.

The trooper summoned Jonathan Bunker, 31, of Steuben on a charge of failure to report an accident by quickest means.