Maine State Police Log Week of Feb. 9 February 7, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated burglaries in Hancock and Brooksville during the past week. Trooper Josh Lander investigated a burglary at a seasonal residence in Hancock on Jan. 30. There is no word on what is missing. Trooper David Barnard responded to a burglary in Brooksville Friday. However, there was no damage and it did not appear there was anything missing. Accidents Lander responded to a crash in Township 10 Friday in which a vehicle struck a tree and the operator allegedly fled the scene. The trooper summoned Jonathan Bunker, 31, of Steuben on a charge of failure to report an accident by quickest means. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Week of Feb. 9 - February 7, 2017 Hancock resident victimized by phone bill scam - February 7, 2017 Elite Airways not returning to Bar Harbor - February 7, 2017