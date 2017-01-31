Maine State Police log: Franklin burglaries under investigation

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating two residential burglaries in Franklin, including one at a seasonal residence.

Trooper Jacob Ferland investigated a burglary that was reported Friday. In that case, someone cut a window screen and entered through an unlocked window. Burglars stole a small amount of money and a few items.

Trooper Josh Lander is investigating the burglary at the seasonal residence, which was reported Saturday. Nothing was found to be missing, but a door was damaged, police said.

Summonses

A crash in Deer Isle Saturday led to a summons for a Sedgwick man.

Trooper Owen Reed found the motorist, Lance Robbins, 19, to have been consuming alcohol before the crash. Reed charged Robbins with “administrative” operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The administrative refers to Maine’s Zero Tolerance Law. Motorists under age 21 found with any measurable amount of alcohol in their bodies automatically lose their licenses for one year.

Refusing a blood alcohol test results in an 18-month license suspension. Carrying a passenger under 21 results in an additional 180-day suspension for the motorist.

Trooper Recruit Dana Austin summoned Albert Webb, 28, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension during a traffic stop in Ellsworth Jan. 22. Cpl. Chris Smith assisted.